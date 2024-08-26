DAAM Finances Series Of Initiatives Launched By Ministry Of Social Development And Family

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed agreements with the of Social Development and Family to support three initiatives:“Aazim” programme, Family Charter, and“Mn Al Watan” .

These agreements embody DAAM's commitment to funding social enterprises that inspire the Qatari youth and promote productivity, strengthening the efforts of institutions focused on women and family economics, extending necessary support and developing productive families through training, providing support services, and providing marketing opportunities for these products.

“Aazim” programme focuses on promoting financial sustainability. It encourages Qataris to shift from consumption to production, supporting income diversification and resource preservation. Additionally, the programme offers training on optimal methods for saving and spending to achieve financial sustainability, particularly among youth. DAAM's support for the programme aligns with QNV 2030, ensuring a sustainable future for the country.

The second initiative, Family Charter, focuses on the legal framework governing family relations in the State of Qatar. Addressing individual rights and duties within the family, the charter promotes balance, justice, and mutual respect.

The programme covers financial, economic, educational, and health rights, with a particular focus on protecting children and women.

Lastly,“Mn AlWatan” (From the Homeland) initiative is one that consolidates the culture of production and develops a system conducive of an industrious family. It enhances family efficiency, boosts productivity, and develops skills through integrated services ranging from idea generation to market access.

Since its establishment in 2010, DAAM has laid the groundwork for numerous vital projects spanning the cultural, sports, and social domains. The contributions from joint stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange are considered one of the most important financial resources of the Fund, making them a key partner in achieving community development.