Jordan Warns Of Escalating Tensions In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday warned of the escalating tensions in southern Lebanon and their serious consequences, which could lead to the region slipping into a regional war that threatens its security and stability, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon, its security, stability, and the safety of its people and institutions, according to a ministry statement.



Qudah reiterated the need to adhere to UN Security Council number 1701 to prevent further escalation and to join all efforts to de-escalate and protect the region from the danger of slipping into a regional war.

He also underlined that the continued Israeli war on Gaza and the failure to reach a ceasefire agreement put the entire region at risk of an expanding regional conflict.

The spokesperson underscored the necessity of launching an effective international effort to immediately stop the war on Gaza and to end the humanitarian catastrophe the aggression is causing, in a way that ensures protecting the Palestinian people and safeguarding regional and international security and stability.