Are The Top Cat Meme Coins Back?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Many top cat meme coins have experienced significant growth over the past 7 days.

According to CoinGecko data, Popcat (POPCAT) is currently the largest cat meme coin by capitalization, standing at $708 million. Over the last 7 days, POPCAT's price has increased by 75.3%.

In contrast, (DOGE) has seen a 6.2% rise during the same period. Does this indicate that top cat meme coins are making a resurgence?

What's Driving the Growth of Top Cat Meme Coins?

Cat-themed meme coins are relatively new to the market but have quickly gained popularity. This week, POPCAT, the leader in this category, showed significant growth.

In second place among top cat meme coins is the cat in a dog world (MEW), which grew by 16.1% during the week. In third place is Mog Coin (MOG), with a 22.2% increase.

It's also worth noting Simon's Cat (CAT), which ranks 4th in terms of market capitalization, despite only appearing on crypto exchanges on Aug. 23.

On Aug. 20, FLOKI (FLOKI) and Binance announced that FLOKI holders would be eligible to claim an airdrop of CAT, receiving 18.50% of the total supply.

This event likely contributed to cat meme coins gaining more attention.

Are Dog Meme Coins Being Left Behind?

Earlier, we reported that DOGE, the largest dog meme coin by market capitalization, showed minimal growth in July. Could August follow a similar trend?

While Popcat, the largest cat meme coin by market capitalization, grew by 75.3% over the week, Dogecoin only saw a 6.2% increase.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest dog-themed meme coin by market capitalization, grew by 12% according to CoinGecko data.

However, it's important to mention dogwifhat (WIF), which saw a 33.3% increase this week. At the time of writing, WIF is trading at $1.90. Earlier, we noted some traders predicting that the meme coin could reach $2.3-$2.5.

Additionally, FLOKI's price rose by 28.9%, driven by the news that its holders could participate in the CAT airdrop.