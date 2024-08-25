Cloudy Weather Expected In Baku
8/25/2024 3:10:12 PM
On August 26, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are forecasted to
experience partly cloudy and predominantly dry conditions,
Azernews reports citing the National
Hydrometeorology Service.
However, short-lived rain showers may occur in some suburban
areas overnight and in the morning. A northwest wind will
intermittently strengthen throughout the day.
Nighttime temperatures will range from 20-24°C, while daytime
temperatures are expected to be between 27-31°C. The atmospheric
pressure is predicted to be at 756 mm Hg, with relative humidity
levels of 60-70% at night and 45-55% during the day.
In various districts of Azerbaijan, generally dry weather is
anticipated. Nonetheless, some northwestern regions may experience
brief rain, thunderstorms, and localized showers or hail. Fog may
form overnight and in the morning in certain mountainous areas,
with a prevailing east wind that may strengthen at times.
Temperatures in the districts will be 20-25°C at night and
33-37°C during the day, while in the mountains, nighttime
temperatures will be around 12-17°C and daytime temperatures will
range from 20-25°C.
