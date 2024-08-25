PGO Opens Case Over Possible Organization Of Illegal Border Crossing By Dmytruk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation into the alleged organization of an illegal border crossing by a Ukrainian MP.

Nadia Maksymets, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, said this in a comment to Ukrinform, answering a question about the reliability of reports that non-factional MP Artem Dmytruk had illegally crossed the state border.

“Based on the information received about the possible organization of illegal border crossing by the MP, criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,” she said.

According to her, prosecutors, together with the investigative and operational units of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service, are currently conducting priority investigative actions to establish these circumstances.

“A written notice of suspicion to the MP was sent by post to the Verkhovna Rada apparatus, to known places of [the MP's] residence and housing and utility organizations, and therefore is considered as such that has been served on August 25, 2024 in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and [information on that] was entered in the unified register of pre-trial investigations,” Maksymets said.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion against MP Dmytruk.

Some media outlets reported that Dmytruk allegedly went abroad illegally on Saturday, August 24.