UDST Welcomes 1,500 Freshmen For Academic Year 2024/2025

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has ventured into the academic year 2024/2025 with over 7,500 students, including 1,500 freshmen, enrolled for the Fall 2024-2025.

The new and returning students will pursue their study on Tuesday, in five colleges offering over 70 programs in business, computing and information technology, engineering and technology, sciences, and general education.

In a welcoming speech, UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi said the freshers would acquire skills and knowledge that enable them to standout in workplaces.

He added that the UDST members would participate in international summer programs, local and international competitions, and sports activities.

This academic year, the UDST offers new programs that have been carefully designed to meet current professional and technological requirements and contribute to economic growth at the local and global levels.

The list of new programs includes BBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MA in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the College of Business, BA in Digital Communication and Media Production (Arabic-English tracks), and MA in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity from the College of Computing and Information Technology.

The College of Engineering rolled out an MA in Process Safety, while the College of Health Sciences launched a three-track BA in Nursing for high school students, registered nurses and nurses seeking to pursue post-diploma studies.

Qatari students, who make up more than 20 percent of the total number of students this year, enrolled for programs of Data and Cyber Security and Human Resources Management.