Deputy FM Receives UAE Ambassador

8/25/2024 3:05:10 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Hamad Al-Neyadi.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and boosting cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

