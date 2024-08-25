Deputy FM Receives UAE Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -Deputy of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Sunday the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Hamad Al-Neyadi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and boosting cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries. (end) ibi

