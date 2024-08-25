Brief Cvs Of New Members Of Kuwait Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The following are brief CVs of the four new ministers who joined the Kuwaiti cabinet, of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Sunday upon a decree from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry

- Served as Apparatus Inspection chief since 2019

- Capital Authority Board of Commissioners member from April 2014 to September 2019.

- Chairman of OSOS Holding Group from May 2013 to April 2014

- Chairman of Al-Waseet Financial Business Company from November 2008 to April 2014

- Served as a member of the Board of Trustees in a number of private sector firms dealing with financial business from 2003 to 2014



Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al-Meshari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs

- Holds a BA in Architecture from the University of South California and a Master's degree in Architecture from Harvard University

- Served as advisor to the Kuwaiti cabinet

- Deputy chief of the Kuwaiti cabinet's Housing and Urban Development committee

- Kuwaiti cabinet's Grand Development Projects higher committee member from 2014 to 2017

- Member of jury panel at Boston Architectural College in 2008 and at Kuwaiti University from 2010-present

- Member of technical team overseeing Kuwait's Silk City development project



Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education

- Obtained a PhD degree in organic chemistry from the University of Reading in England in 1984

- Got a Master's degree from the Kuwait University in non-organic chemistry in 1981

- Holds a Bachelor's degree in chemistry from the Kuwait University in 1979

- Served as president of the Kuwait University from 2002 to 2006

- Secretary general of the Kuwait University from 1999 to 2002

- Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at the Kuwait University from 1994 to 1999

- Member of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training in 1999

- Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Science at the Kuwait University in 1996

- Member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of the Kuwait Chemical Society from 1987 to 1992

- Head of the Chemistry Department at the Kuwait University from 1991 to 1992

- Visiting professor in the Chemistry Department at the University of Bahrain from 1990 to 1991



Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs

- Holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Kuwait University

- Has a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Systems with grade of honor from the Kuwait University

- Occupied several leading posts in the financial, banking and investment sectors

- Worked for several government and private entities such as the Public Investment Authority, the National Bank of Kuwait, the National Investment Company and Boubyan Bank

- The first Kuwaiti woman to obtain the approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait to occupy the post of the Head of Strategic Planning at Boubyan Bank at the level of Kuwaiti banks due to her extensive investment experience of over 25 years

- Board member of many local and regional companie

- She managed deals in the private equity sector and helped establish companies worth one billion US dollars. (end)

