AOJ Language School Offers Free Trial Japanese Lessons For All JLPT Levels On Sep 8Th And Sep 15Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AOJ Language School Holds Free Trial Japanese Lessons of Each JLPT Level on Sep 8th and Sep 15th

AOJ Language School is also offering a special Fall semester enrollment promotion

Attain Japanese Language School Holds First Information Session on September 5

The Online Japanese Language School is offering free trial Japanese lessons on September 8 and September 15, Japan time.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Online Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, is offering free trial Japanese lessons on September 8 and September 15, Japan time. These lessons are categorized by proficiency levels in preparation for the upcoming Fall semester in 2024.

Participation is open to everyone and free of charge, but pre-registration is required. To join, please check the schedule for each level's trial lesson and apply via email or through the inquiry form on our website: .

AOJ Language School , established by Attain Corporation, the creator of the Japanese e-learning course "Attain Online Japanese," surpassing 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy. Offering video classes available 24/7 and two weekly live classes, the school caters to individual learning needs with small-sized classes and private lessons.

Accepting students globally, AOJ provides cost-effective learning with affordable tuition, attracting over 120 students from 30 countries in its third year. In the upcoming Fall 2024 semester, classes for all levels (N5-N1) are available, featuring both Japanese video lessons and 90-minute live lessons led by qualified Japanese teachers. Video contents are accessible in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

The school is now enrolling the applications for Fall Semester 2024. To showcase the school's unique features in teacher-student communication and ease of learning, AOJ Language School invites prospective students to participate in free trial lessons. Considering time zones for participants worldwide, multiple time slots for trial lessons are offered. Experienced Japanese teachers will conduct lectures during the sessions. While trial lessons last 45 minutes, actual live classes are 90 minutes each, with class sizes limited to 10 students.

Participation requires pre-registration. Interested individuals can check the schedule for each level's trial lesson and apply via email or the inquiry form on the school's website.

< Free Trial Lessons for Fall Semester 2024 >

September 8, 2024 Japan time

19:00-9:45 Beginner Level+N5 Elementary level

2 10:00-10:45 N4 Elementary level

3 11:00-11:45 N3 Intermediate level

4 12:00-12:45 N2 Advanced level

September 15, 2024 Japan time

5 18:00-18:45 Beginner Level+N5 Elementary level

6 19:00-19:45 N4 Elementary level

7 20:00-20:45 N3 Intermediate level

8 21:00-21:45 N2 Advanced level

*Please note that the times mentioned above are in Japan Standard Time. Please verify the local time in your region.

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Registration:

Emal: ...

admission/free-trial-lesson

<School's Online Information Sessions>

The school information session for the Fall Semester will be held the following time and date, welcome to join us and talk with us directly!

1st Information Session: September 5 (Thursday) 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: September 14 (Saturday) 10:00-11:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

Emal: ...

admission/information-session

<Fall Semester 2024 Enrollment Promotion >

The school is offering a special promotion of up to 2 months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline!

・No admission fee.

・Free first month for all new students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details:



<About Fall Semester 2024>

Courses offered:

・i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)



・ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)



・ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)



・ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)



・ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

course/jlptN2-ho

<Application>

Where to Apply:

Application deadline: September 18, 2024, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 6, 2024 - Japan Time

Application guidelines: admission/guideline

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL:

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (about 96 USD)

Payment Methods:

1: Monthly payments

2 Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3 Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Please Note:

Starting from the Fall Semester 2024, there will be a revision in tuition fees.

・Before the change (Until Fall Semester 2024 enrollment): ¥14,000 per month

・After the change (Starting Fall Semester 2024 enrollment): ¥15,000 per month

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- The school is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels.

- The school provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Takaomi Fukushima

Attain corporation

+81 -3-5297-8001

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

AOJ Fall Semester Enrollment started! Get up to 2 months tuition free! Live class twice a week!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.