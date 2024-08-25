Iran exports 68,000 tons of fishery products valued at USD138M in 5 months yr/yr

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported 68,000 tons of fishery products valued at USD138 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, reflecting a 32 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. This growth continues a trend noted earlier in the year when the director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market, Abbas Mokhtari, announced a significant rise in fishery exports during the first quarter of the year.



Mokhtari highlighted that in the first quarter alone (March 20-June 20), Iran exported 73,369 tons of fishery products worth USD121.4 million, marking a substantial increase from the 52,282 tons valued at USD93.1 million exported during the same period the previous year. This represents a more than 40 percent increase in export volume year-on-year, showcasing the robust growth in Iran's fishery sector.



Looking back at the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, IRICA reported a three percent increase in the total value of Iran’s fishery exports, which surpassed USD310 million. The total weight of fishery products exported reached 149,000 metric tons, reflecting a 12 percent increase from the prior year. Shrimp exports, in particular, were noteworthy, contributing USD98.5 million, or 32 percent, of the total export value, with Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and China being the primary markets for these exports, despite a 26 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year.



In contrast, Iran's fishery imports rose significantly last year, with the country importing 24,000 metric tons of fishery products worth USD72 million. This marked a 121 percent increase in import weight and a 113 percent rise in value. The growth in both exports and imports underscores the rapid development of Iran’s aquaculture industry, which has positioned the country as a model for both regional and global fisheries. Despite fisheries accounting for less than 70 percent of Iran's total exports, key markets such as the UAE, China, Russia, and Iraq continue to play a crucial role in the sector's expansion.

