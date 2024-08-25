Himachal Cabinet Enhances Financial Support For Widows, Destitute Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Aug 25 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday decided to implement the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana', aiming to provide enhanced support to widows, destitute women, divorced women and disabled parents in raising and educating their children.

Under this scheme, children will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to cover their educational, and nutritional needs until they reach 18 years of age. Additionally, the scheme will offer assistance for higher education, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, to cover course fees and hostel expenses.

The Cabinet gave its consent to provide 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojana -- 2023 within three months after depositing 10 per cent margin money and disbursement of installment of loan by the bank.

To implement the scheme, UCO Bank has been designated as the nodal bank for sanctioning loans, whereas HP State Cooperative Bank, Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank have been designated as preferred banks.

The candidates will be offered loans at an interest rate of 7.9 per cent per annum, an official statement said.

It approved a six-month age relaxation for students already enrolled in nursery, LKG, and UKG during 2023-24, allowing them to advance to the next higher classes up to Grade I.

The Cabinet decided to increase the monthly charges for concessional travel in HRTC buses from Rs 110 to Rs 500 per month for police personnel up to the rank of Inspector, jail officials, from jail warden to executive staff of non-gazetted rank, and security guards of the state Secretariat.

The Cabinet also approved the opening of a new Jal Shakti Vibhag circle at Dehra in Kangra district, along-with the creation and filling of the required posts.

It also decided to establish a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub-Division and Section at Khad in the Haroli assembly constituency of Una district, with the creation and filling of posts. It also decided to open a new Sub-Division of HPPWD at Khad in Haroli area of Una district with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet also reviewed the free power royalty slabs from 20 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent to 12 per cent, 18 per cent, 30 per cent, respectively, providing relief to entrepreneurs.