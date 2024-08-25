Eurasian Women’s Forum prepares start in Russia

(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to host the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum (EAWF) from September 18 to 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg. The event will bring together women leaders from across the globe with the aim of fostering trust and enhancing international cooperation. According to the forum’s official website, the gathering is designed to address a broad array of issues affecting women worldwide.



The forum’s official agenda, released on Thursday, features over 100 events covering diverse topics related to women's roles and challenges. Galina Karelova, Chairman of the Council of the EAWF, announced that more than 2,000 participants from 120 countries are expected to attend. She expressed confidence that the forum’s activities would be productive and impactful.



The business segment of the forum will include five thematic platforms, focusing on women's involvement in global affairs. A notable addition this year is the integration of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship into the program, which will highlight discussions on expanding international cooperation among the BRICS member nations.



A new feature of the forum is the BRICS Women’s Forum, marking its inaugural session within the event. This segment will address a broad spectrum of topics, and a meeting of BRICS ministers for women’s affairs is also scheduled to take place.



In addition to discussions, the EAWF program will encompass various formats, including the signing of business agreements, exhibitions, festivals, and marathons. Karelova described the program as “very rich” and expressed her belief that the forum would once again affirm its status as a pivotal international platform for significant global decisions, characterized by openness, sincerity, and tolerance.

