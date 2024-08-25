Iranian leader`s widow informs Russian news agency ‘trust will be Raisi`s legacy’

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Jamileh Alamolhoda, the widow of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, shared insights into her husband’s legacy and the impact of his presidency. Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in May while returning from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is remembered by Alamolhoda for his exceptional qualities of honesty and empathy.



The official investigation into Raisi’s death concluded that the crash was caused by bad weather and the helicopter's overload, with no evidence of sabotage or human error. In her first and only interview since his passing, Alamolhoda chose to speak with RT over Western media, which she believes have portrayed Iran in a negative light, misrepresenting the country's values and achievements.



Alamolhoda highlighted Raisi’s ability to foster trust and respect among Iran’s neighbors as one of his most significant accomplishments. She attributed this success to his unique approach of blending politics with empathy and love, a combination she feels was unprecedented in Iran’s modern history. According to her, Raisi's efforts led to a newfound regional trust that was not present even during the monarchy prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Despite acknowledging that Raisi faced challenges and was not always successful, Alamolhoda emphasized that he succeeded in winning the confidence of both the Iranian public and the conservative ruling establishment. She also noted that Iran’s bold stance against colonialism and exploitation has led to significant Western hostility, contrasting it with the approach of other nations.



Alamolhoda's reflections paint a picture of a leader whose legacy is defined by a commitment to building trust and strengthening Iran's position on the global stage through a combination of political acumen and personal integrity.

