Not If, But When, To Buy Volatility
Date
8/25/2024 6:12:11 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
David P. Goldman writes that the recent volatility in Japanese equities, sparked by the bank of Japan's tapering hints, reflects ongoing issues with inflation expectations and yen depreciation. A policy shift towards a stronger yen and weaker Stocks is anticipated.
