Not If, But When, To Buy Volatility

8/25/2024 6:12:11 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

Not if, but when, to buy volatility

David P. Goldman writes that the recent volatility in Japanese equities, sparked by the bank of Japan's tapering hints, reflects ongoing issues with inflation expectations and yen depreciation. A policy shift towards a stronger yen and weaker Stocks is anticipated.

MENAFN25082024000159011032ID1108598091


Asia Times

