Nissan presents nine unique trims of the 2024 Patrol line-up in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (23 August 2024) – Catering to the diverse needs of customers, Nissan spotlights the breadth of its iconic 2024 Patrol line-up in the Middle East. With nine distinct variants and two unique powertrains – the robust 4.0-liter V6 and the potent 5.6-liter V8 – the current sixth generation Patrol continues to offer unmatched performance, comfort, and innovation. This generation of the Patrol also marks a significant milestone, as it is the final model to be offered with the V8 engine, with future iterations shifting towards V6 powertrains than can be either naturally aspirated or forced induction to meet evolving market demands.

Available in a choice of four trims – XE, SE, Titanium, Platinum City – the current 4.0-liter V6 engine delivers 275 horsepower and 394 Nm of torque, striking the perfect balance between power and efficiency. Built to embody the essence of the Patrol, this engine ensures strong performance and dependable capability, whether tackling tough off-road conditions or cruising through the city.

For drivers seeking even more from their Patrol, the 5.6-liter V8 engine, which is available in LE T1, LE, Titanium, and Platinum City, delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque, elevating the Patrol's legendary off-road prowess. Select versions of the V8 are also paired with Nissan’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC) suspension system ensuring a smoother, more stable ride on all terrains.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI said: “The Nissan Patrol is a legendary nameplate in the Middle East, deeply ingrained in the region's cultural heritage for over seven decades. Its rich legacy of defying the ordinary and conquering diverse terrains resonates with nationals and expatriates alike. At Nissan, we understand that our customers have varying needs and preferences, which is why we offer the Patrol with two engine options and nine unique trims, ensuring there is a perfect match for every driver. This dedication to our customers' needs reinforces our commitment to providing vehicles that are more than just modes of transport—they are integral parts of our customers' lives."

The various trims available across the V6 and V8 model line-up offer customers a host of advanced technological features, elevating comfort, connectivity, and overall driving enjoyment.

At the pinnacle of the Patrol V8 range sits the Patrol NISMO, a performance-focused variant that blends luxury with motorsport-inspired thrills. This race-inspired version of the Patrol features a carefully tuned V8 engine by Nissan's Takumi master craftsmen, delivering a 428hp and 560 Nm of torque. Enhanced aerodynamics and sport-tuned suspension further improve the driving experience, making the Patrol NISMO the perfect choice for those who seek an exhilarating experience behind the wheel.

The Nissan Patrol, an enduring symbol of power, prestige, and resilience, has been an integral part of Nissan’s lineup in the Middle East since the late 1950s. A key contributor to Nissan’s SUV leadership across the region, the Patrol witnessed a 12% increase in sales across the Middle East from January to June 2024 compared to the previous year, a testament to the Patrol’s off-road prowess and advanced technologies.

The 2024 Nissan Patrol is now available through Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East with exclusive offers allowing customers to experience the Patrol’s power, performance, and refinement at unbeatable value.





