Egypt Following Escalation In S. Lebanon With Great Concern

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Egypt stated on Sunday that it was following with great concern the escalation on the Lebanese lands bordering Israeli occupation, calling for amplifying efforts to ease tensions and instability in the area.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt warned of the repercussions of a new war in Lebanon, stressing the importance of safeguarding its stability and sovereignty, to avoid a slip into utter disarray.

The accelerating and dangerous developments in southern Lebanon are a clear indicator of irresponsible escalation, the statement read.

Egypt reiterated the necessity of a complete ceasefire and end of ongoing situation in Gaza Strip to avoid further instability and conflicts threatening international peace and security. (end)

asm













MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108597911