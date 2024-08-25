CM Dhami Praises PM Modi's 'Deep Attachment' Towards Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "deep attachment" to the Himalayan state, following the PM's interaction with a young innovator from Almora during his 113th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he also mentioned famous 'Bal Mithai'.

During the address, PM Modi engaged with the team from Spacetech Startup GalaxEye, where Rakshit, a native of Uttarakhand's Almora district, shared insights about their advancements in space technology.

Reacting to this interaction, CM Dhami expressed his pride on X, stating, "Today in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rakshit ji of Almora, who is excelling in the Space Sector, and learned about the innovative work of Spacetech Startup GalaxEye."

Highlighting the rising achievements of the state's youth, CM Dhami added that the youth of Uttarakhand are bringing glory to the state in every sector.

He further emphasised PM Modi's fondness for the state, pointing out that the Prime Minister mentioned both Almora's famous 'Bal Mithai' and the state's celebrated badminton player, Lakshya Sen, during the conversation.

"During the conversation, the Hon'ble Prime Minister mentioned the famous Bal Mithai of Almora and the state's badminton player Lakshya Sen, which shows his deep attachment towards Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister wrote.

In a lighthearted exchange, PM Modi teased Rakshit, calling him a "Baal Mithhaai wala," referring to the region's beloved sweet.

Rakshit, acknowledging the joke, replied, "Yes, Sir. Bal Mithai is our favourite."

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Lakshya Sen, a star badminton player from Almora, often shares this delicacy with him.

Additionally, Rakshit mentioned that Spacetech Startup GalaxEye, founded by alumni of IIT Madras, aims to revolutionise space imaging technology, enabling clear observations through clouds and at night.

He explained that this technology would significantly enhance national security by providing daily monitoring of borders and coastlines while also empowering Indian farmers with vital data for their operations, hence, enhancing the idea of 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'.