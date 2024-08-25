Esk Space By Leo Chen Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esk Space

Innovative Office Design by Leo Chen Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Esk Space by Leo Chen as the winner of the Silver A' Interior Space and Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Leo Chen in the realm of office design, setting a new standard for the industry.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Esk Space within the interior design community. This recognition underscores the design's alignment with current trends and its potential to shape the future of office spaces. By showcasing innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of conventional design, Esk Space serves as an inspiration for designers and companies seeking to create functional yet captivating work environments.Esk Space stands out for its masterful division of functional areas, achieved through the interpenetration, dislocation, layering, and mirroring of building blocks. These techniques not only create a sense of hierarchy and depth but also enhance the flexibility and coherence of the space. The use of natural light during the day and carefully placed indoor light sources at night further elevates the atmosphere, while the incorporation of mirrors, glass, stainless steel, and luxurious materials like marble and wood adds a touch of sophistication and texture.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for Leo Chen and the team behind Esk Space to continue pushing the boundaries of office design. This recognition validates their approach and encourages further exploration of innovative solutions that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. As the industry evolves, Esk Space sets a benchmark for future projects, inspiring designers to think beyond conventional norms and create spaces that truly enhance the way people work and interact.Interested parties may learn more at:About Leo ChenLeo Chen, the founder and Design Director of EFT Design, is a member of the European Interior Design Association (CEIDA) and a senior designer member of the China Europe International Design Association. With a focus on change, foresight, and technology, EFT Design aims to create extraordinary works that transcend the practical and embrace the artistic. Chen's vision is to create customer-centered designs that truly reflect the feelings and needs of clients across various industries and fields.About Eft Space and Brand DesignEFT Design, founded by interior architect Chen Qixiang in 2014, is a professional design company specializing in interior and exterior space design and commercial brand planning. Based in Hangzhou, the Creative Capital of China, EFT Design boasts a highly creative young design team that approaches business and art from an out-of-the-ordinary perspective. Their services cover space design, graphic design, and landscape planning, with over 100 service items tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to showcase technical prowess, artistic skill, originality, and creativity while positively impacting everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to leading agencies and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

