Iran supplies around 32,000 tons of red meat in 1 month

(MENAFN) In the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir, which spans from June 21 to July 21, Iran’s production of red meat totaled 31,952 tons, as reported by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI). The breakdown of this production reveals that beef and veal were the dominant contributors, accounting for 18,439 tons of the total output. Following beef and veal, lamb and mutton production reached 10,409 tons, goat meat contributed 2,425 tons, and red meat from other livestock amounted to 679 tons.



Compared to the same month in the previous year, there was a significant reduction in red meat supply, falling by 28 percent. Additionally, when compared to the third month of the current year, there was a four percent decrease in red meat production. This decline reflects shifts in production levels and possibly changes in demand or supply chain factors affecting the red meat sector.



Iran is recognized as one of the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region, with lamb being particularly favored. Despite this high consumption rate, the per capita consumption of red meat in Iran is only about one-third of that seen in countries like the United States and Australia. This disparity is primarily due to the prohibition of pork under Islamic law, which affects overall meat consumption patterns in the country.



To meet its red meat demands, Iran relies heavily on imports from countries such as Brazil. Iranian authorities closely oversee these imports, specifically monitoring the culling methods employed in exporting countries to ensure they adhere to Islamic dietary laws. This rigorous oversight helps maintain compliance with religious guidelines and ensures the quality and acceptability of imported red meat.

