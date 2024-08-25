Turkish main stock begins Friday with modest increase of 0.06 percent

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began the trading day at 9,927.42 points. This opening marked a modest increase of 0.06 percent, or 6.02 points, from the previous day’s closing figure. The slight uptick reflects a positive start to the day’s trading activity on Borsa Istanbul, indicating a cautiously optimistic market sentiment.



The previous day, Thursday, saw the BIST 100 rise by 0.17 percent, closing at 9,921.40 points. The trading session recorded a total transaction volume of 85 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.50 billion. This volume highlights significant market activity and investor engagement during the session, contributing to the overall performance of the index.



In the currency markets, as of 9:52 a.m. local time (06:52 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was 33.9775. The euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was reported at 37.8176, while the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 44.5920. These exchange rates provide a snapshot of the currency market dynamics affecting international trade and investment in Türkiye.



Additionally, the price of gold and Brent crude oil were also notable. One ounce of gold was priced at USD2,528.40, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in precious metal markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading around USD77.31 per barrel, indicating the prevailing conditions in the global oil market. These prices are significant for understanding broader economic trends and their potential impact on various sectors.

