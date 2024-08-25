'Lekhwiya's Ashbal' Summer Camp Ends
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage and attendance of HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani,“Lekhwiya's Ashbal” (juniors) summer camp concluded yesterday. Held from August 4-22, the camp was organised by Lekhwiya alongside the Ministry of Justice and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).
The closing ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, in addition to several officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.
