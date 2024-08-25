Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is it on 26th or 27th? Know correct date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When is Krishna Janmastami? Is it on 26th or 27th August? Know CORRECT date here

When is Krishna Janmastami? Is it on 26th or 27th August? Know CORRECT date here

Janmastami is observed on Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shraavana month

2024, Janmastami falls on 26th August followed by Dahi Haandi festival on 27th August

Lord Krishna was the 8th avatar of Vishnu. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev

His birth aimed at killing his uncle the demon king of Mathura

His father Vasudev deported him to Vrindavan and exchanged him with Nand baba of Yasodha's child

Janmastami is celebrated in midnight, symbolizing Krishna's divine birth

Bhog is offered to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna

Makhan Misri, Panchamrit and other foods are offered to Lord Krishna