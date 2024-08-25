Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is It On 26Th Or 27Th? Know Correct Date
When is Krishna Janmastami? Is it on 26th or 27th August? Know CORRECT date here
Janmastami is observed on Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shraavana month
2024, Janmastami falls on 26th August followed by Dahi Haandi festival on 27th August
Lord Krishna was the 8th avatar of Vishnu. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev
His birth aimed at killing his uncle the demon king of Mathura
His father Vasudev deported him to Vrindavan and exchanged him with Nand baba of Yasodha's child
Janmastami is celebrated in midnight, symbolizing Krishna's divine birth
Bhog is offered to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna
Makhan Misri, Panchamrit and other foods are offered to Lord Krishna
