Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is It On 26Th Or 27Th? Know Correct Date


8/25/2024 1:20:17 AM

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is it on 26th or 27th? Know correct date

Janmastami is observed on Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shraavana month

Janmastami - Correct date

2024, Janmastami falls on 26th August followed by Dahi Haandi festival on 27th August

8th Avatar of Vishnu

Lord Krishna was the 8th avatar of Vishnu. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev

Death of Kansa

His birth aimed at killing his uncle the demon king of Mathura

Birth of Krishna

His father Vasudev deported him to Vrindavan and exchanged him with Nand baba of Yasodha's child

Significance

Janmastami is celebrated in midnight, symbolizing Krishna's divine birth

Celebration

Bhog is offered to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna

Elaborate Food is prepared

Makhan Misri, Panchamrit and other foods are offered to Lord Krishna

