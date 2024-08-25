Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taj Mahal to Petra: Here's a look at the 7 NEW wonders of the world

Petra in Jordan features stunning rock-cut structures

Built majorly by the Ming dynasty, the Great Wall of China is a stunning architectural feat

Christ the redeemer stands 98 ft tall at Rio in Brazil

This lost city of the Incas was unknown world untill it's rediscovery in 1911

This is an archelogical site in Mexico majorly used for astronomical and ceremonial purposes

This ancient amphitheatre housed gladiatorial contests in Rome

Built by emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal attract huge footfalls every day