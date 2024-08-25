عربي


Taj Mahal To Petra: 7 New Wonders Of The World

8/25/2024

Taj Mahal to Petra: Here's a look at the 7 NEW wonders of the world

Petra, Jordan

Petra in Jordan features stunning rock-cut structures


Built majorly by the Ming dynasty, the Great Wall of China is a stunning architectural feat


Christ the redeemer stands 98 ft tall at Rio in Brazil


This lost city of the Incas was unknown world untill it's rediscovery in 1911

Chichen Itza, Mexico

This is an archelogical site in Mexico majorly used for astronomical and ceremonial purposes

The Roman Colosseum, Italy

This ancient amphitheatre housed gladiatorial contests in Rome

Taj Mahal, India

Built by emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal attract huge footfalls every day

