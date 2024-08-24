The UWI’S New International School For Development Justice: ‘A Revolution And A Solution’ 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies (The UWI ) launched its newest product, the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ), on Wednesday, August 21. The ISDJ is the world's first-ever global business school dedicated solely to programmes that focus on leadership of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at a hybrid launch ceremony held at the headquarters of The UWI's Global Campus in Barbados, Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles noted that the venture is a critical component of The UWI's revenue generation within its current strategic plan. He explained that having secured significant funding from IDB Invest, among the bank's terms and conditions was to have the ISDJ registered as a private limited liability company, that functions as a corporation with a board of directors and operate in all of the traditional principles of a private company.“And that is what we have done,” he said.“ISDJ Inc. is registered in Barbados under the Companies Act, and we are The UWI's first inter-campus and major financial corporation.”

Delivering the keynote address at the launch ceremony, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Trinidad and Tobago's education minister, applauded the new business school for its“bold frontal action which signals our (the Caribbean's) intention to sit at all tables in all sectors,” and further stated,“it is both a revolution and a solution and the research and data-driven decision making associated with this project lies at the heart of the hope, and I dare say the expectation of success by which it is regarded by the governments of the region.”

Elizabeth Robberechts, IDB Invest's lead investor, noted:“This special partnership that we have not only exemplifies the power of collaboration but also represents a ground-breaking initiative in the realm of global education. At IDB Invest, we believe in the transformative potential of strategic alliances, and our collaboration with The University of the West Indies and the creation of the International School for Development Justice is a shining example of this belief in action.”

Professor Justin Robinson, Campus Principal at The UWI Five Islands and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Industry Partnerships and Planning was the ISDJ's Project Coordinator, building the business plan, shared services model and financing parameters. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to IDB Invest, particularly,“for their strenuous efforts in turning the project from a concept by the Vice-Chancellor, and supported at executive management into a bankable project capable of generating a solid return for The UWI.”

The UWI's Global Campus, with its experience and excellence in online education, is crucial to the operation of the ISDJ. Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Dr Francis Severin, said:“While the School is ensconced within the Global Campus, which is best placed to convey its programmes in a virtual realm, the ISDJ, supported by all campuses and the Centre (Regional Headquarters), is a living example of a collaborative and concerted effort by The University of the West Indies.”

Sandrea Maynard, The UWI's Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Affairs and CEO of the ISDJ chaired the launch proceedings; asserted,“The ISDJ's new, cutting-edge curriculum as a business school combines a range of disciplines.”

Among the uniquely curated programmes are Master's degrees in Climate Studies, Gender Justice, Activism and Sustainable Development, Global Sport, Discrimination and Reparative Justice. Starting in January 2025, the ISDJ will offer flexible learning options for online one-year Master's level programmes, Certificates, and Diplomas, as well as flexible micro-credentials, workforce development, and executive courses. The innovative business school incorporates the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals into its curriculum and research initiatives. Its mission is to dynamically fuse sustainability, social justice and environmental responsibility with the core tenets of modern business practice.

