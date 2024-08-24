عربي


Zelensky Holds Talks With Duda And Šimonyte

Zelensky Holds Talks With Duda And Šimonyte


8/24/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonyte, during which they discussed, among other things, the situation on the front line and Ukraine's active actions.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on facebook .

“I welcome our friends in Ukraine - representatives of the Polish and Lithuanian peoples. It is extremely symbolic to celebrate the holiday of Ukrainian independence together,” Zelensky said.

According to him, today's talks focused on further steps that are most needed, including the situation at the frontline and Ukrainian active actions. They also talked about protecting the sky from Russian strikes.

Read also: Zelensky, Duda and Šimonyte take part in Independence Day celebrations

“Ukraine appreciates the defense support provided by Poland, Lithuania, and all our friends and partners. And the main thing is not to lose the pace of delivery of the agreed packages,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform , on August 24, celebrations were held on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day with the participation of President Zelensky, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonyte.

Photo: OP

