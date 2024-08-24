QVIC 2024: Qualcomm Announces Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vbee Takes Home the $100,000 Winner Prize at QVIC 2024

QVIC 2024: Board of Judges

The top three finalists this year were Vbee - Conversational AI platform, HSPTek - Anti-static Real-time Monitoring Wearable Device and Met EV- Affordable smart E2W with AI-power battery swapping solution with awards of USD$100,000, USD$75,000, and USD$50

Mr. Pham Hong Quat, Director, National Agency for Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC), of Science and Technology.

Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm delivers keynote at the QVIC 2024 Finals

Finalists Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations in AI, Robotics, Healthcare, and More

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has announced the top three finalists of the fourth season of the Qualcomm® Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC). Supported by Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology since its launch in 2019, QVIC continues to foster innovative startups by providing extensive benefits such as technical and business incubation, patent-filing incentives, and expert mentorship.

The top three finalists this year were Vbee - Conversational AI platform, HSPTek - Anti-static Real-time Monitoring Wearable Device and Met EV - Affordable smart E2W with AI-power battery swapping solution with awards of USD$100,000, USD$75,000, and USD$50,000, respectively. All participants will join Qualcomm Technologies' global network, enhancing their industry exposure and opportunities in global tradeshows and customer meetings.

The QVIC program encourages the development of Vietnam's emerging technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative small- and medium-sized companies ich are designing products in important technology areas like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, IoT, robotics and drones, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia technologies, and, in doing so, utilize Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge mobile platforms and technologies. Utilizing the patent filing incentive of the program, QVIC startups have filed over 101 patent applications.

Since establishing an office in Hanoi in 2003 and subsequently in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014, Qualcomm Vietnam has played an important role in the way people connect, compute and communicate in Vietnam – including using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G. To learn more information and stay updated on next year's program, visit: company/locations/vietnam/vietnam-innovation-challenge .

“The continued success of this program shows the creative strength of Vietnam's technology startup ecosystem,” said Alex Rogers, President, Qualcomm Technology Licensing & Global Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated.“Qualcomm is committed to being a partner in these startups' journeys, supporting their efforts to harness the power of intelligent computing. We understand the critical role that digital transformation plays in Vietnam's present and future, and we are here to help navigate this evolving landscape. We look forward to continuing our work with leading Vietnamese OEMs and mobile network operators to support the industry and government in realizing Industry 4.0 policy in 'Make in Vietnam' objectives.”

"Congratulations to all the startups who participated in the fourth year of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge program," said Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. "The 2024 program not only featured the highest number of applications in our program's history but also showcased a strong lineup of startups specializing in edge-AI technologies, which account for 70% of our finalists. These companies are at the forefront of sectors such as biometric security, robotics, healthcare automation, wearable tech, smart mobility, AI-powered entertainment, retail analytics, multi-camera systems, conversational AI, and sustainable energy solutions. Their innovative contributions are propelling Vietnam's economic growth by creating new industries and job opportunities, ensuring Vietnam's prominent position on the global stage and its competitive edge in the international market."

"Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem is facing the problem of green growth by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, green production and green lifestyles.” said Mr. Pham Hong Quat , Director, National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC), Ministry of Science and Technology.“After four years of companionship, we are very grateful for the contribution of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) to Vietnam's innovation ecosystem, especially creating a favorable environment for Vietnam's young technology talents to be trained, experience and participate in solving global challenges in the new context. This is one of the pioneering initiatives to promote the participation of corporations under the open innovation model. Every year, graduated startups from QVIC are the matured intellectual representatives of Vietnam, eager to participate in solving the challenges of the country, corporations and industries towards bringing Vietnam deeper into the economic value chain associated with green digital transformation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in the context of requiring flexibility, improvisation and updating of technology and knowledge. It is hoped that the enduring companionship from Qualcomm Inc. will create a motivation for more big corporations to give hands to build and develop Vietnam's innovation ecosystem. Once again, we would like to congratulate the talented teams who have reached the Final of the fourth season of QVIC and are the premise for the journey of confidence and bravery to reach out to the big sea."

-

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Phoenix Nguyen

InnoEx Co., LTD

93 859 51 25

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

The Journey of QVIC 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.