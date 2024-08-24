GCC Cmte Discusses Coordinative Framework For Wildlife Protection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The GCC standing committee on wildlife conservation discussed on Saturday the coordinative framework for wildlife protection in the GCC countries.

The discussion was made during the 21st meeting of the GCC Secretariat hosted by Qatar and chaired by head of the wildlife department at Qatar's of Environment Mohammad al-Khanji, as part of preparations for the meeting of GCC ministers concerned with environment.

The meeting dealt also with some topics, including the GCC Supreme Council's regarding environment directives and updating the wildlife conversation convention in GCC states, and the strategic plan for the committee of ministers responsible for environment affairs, Qatar News Agency (QNA) said.

In addition, the gathering focused on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES, and the biodiversity and the general framework deal for transferring ownership of falcons and others, it added.

GCC members' representatives issued some recommendations to be submitted the committee of undersecretaries to be referred to the GCC ministerial committee responsible for environment affairs during its next meeting, it stated.

They conferees discussed holding the first Gulf conference on wildlife and marking Gulf wildlife day, which includes organizing some workshops and training programs in this field. (end)

