No Enemy Ships In Ukrainian Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an update on as of 06:00 on August 24, 2024.

“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers, the Ukrainian Navy adds.

It is also reported that during the day, 12 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 12 vessels to the Black Sea, 9 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 7 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 2 of them moved from the Bosphorus.

