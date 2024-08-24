Car Crash In S. Korea Kills 5, At Least 1 Chinese National Included

Seoul: A van vehicle crashed into a bus, killing five and injuring nine, at an intersection in the city of Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, early Saturday morning. The Chinese embassy in South Korea has confirmed that at least one Chinese national was found among the killed.

