Russian Strikes Target Ukraine's Grain Infrastructure In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Sumy region, Russian missiles hit a number of grain infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"The investigation learned that on August 23, 2024, around 12:00, the enemy, using methods of warfare proscribed by international law, launched missile strikes on grain infrastructure," the statement reads, noting that the strike affected the facilities in the Sumy district and the town of Hlukhiv.

According to reports, three employees of the agricultural enterprise sustained injuries.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the strikes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial inquiry is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

The probe is being run by SBU detectives from the agency's regional office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two civilians were killed and four were wounded in Sumy region in the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office