US Forces Prepared To Counter Potential Iranian Attack On Israel -- WH

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Friday the United States deployed additional military forces in the Middle East region in anticipation of an Iran attack on Israel.

"We've improved our deterrent posture, and we're not taking anything for granted when it comes to being able to protect our and our facilities, and also to help Israel defend itself," he said at a press gaggle.

"We haven't seen, obviously, Iran attack yet, but we're not taking anything for granted.

"We're laser-focused on making sure we can defend ourselves and defend Israel if it comes to that. Hopefully it won't come to that," Kirby noted.

"--It's still a very perilous situation. I can't predict what Iran is going to do or not going to do. We believe they're still prepared to do something if, in fact, they choose to do something, and that's about as far as I'll go.

"Therefore, we got to be prepared, and we are. We have bolstered our military capabilities in the region, and we're watching it every single day. So, taking nothing for granted here," he added.

"And as for Hezbollah - again, I won't get into a specific intelligence assessment, but we certainly have to take seriously the rhetoric coming out of Hezbollah.

"We know that there's an exchange of fire almost every single day up there that also you just can't blow off.

"So, no - I can't point to anything specific at this time that would connote some sort of imminent action.

"But to foot-stomp what I said before, we're taking this potential threat very seriously, as you would expect we would.

Regarding the US-Egypt-Israel talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal, he said, "We're laser-focused on trying to get this deal in place, which is why we're back again in Cairo, having these discussions." (end)

asj









MENAFN23082024000071011013ID1108595531