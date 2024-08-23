Heatwave In Kuwait To Descend Tomorrow, Sat.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- With the emergence of Suhail star in the southern horizon of the Arabian Peninsula in the small hours of Saturday, August 24, the unusually hot weather in Kuwait starts to improve and the farming season begins.

Suhail, traditionally known in the region as the noble or bright star, heralds the end of summer, and the start of rain season and date harvest.

Weather become moderate gradually in the region with fewer day time and longer night time. (end)

