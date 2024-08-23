The Associated Company Joins Universal Technical Institute-Lisle's Early Employment Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students in the campus' automotive, diesel, robotics, industrial maintenance, and welding technician programs are eligible.

Universal Technical Institute-Lisle today announced that Associated has joined their early employment program . The campus is located outside of Chicago.

As part of the early employment program, participating employers may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, consideration for full-time employment and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation. Eligibility requirements and conditions are established by participating employers and are between the employer and the student. More than 125 employers currently participate in the program.

Participating students selected by Associated at UTI-Lisle enrolled in automotive, diesel, robotics, industrial maintenance, and welding technician programs can work 20-30 paid hours weekly. Students who join Associated full-time after graduation can participate in their tuition reimbursement program, which helps with educational loans up to $20,000 as well as a comprehensive benefits package, training and career advancement opportunities.

Universal Technical Institute Division President Tracy Lorenz noted, "As we expand our transportation, skilled trades, and energy education programs, employers like Associated are finding a pipeline for talent for a variety of skilled jobs at our campuses, rather than just one or two as was previously available."

"Historically, our early employment program focused on automotive and diesel employers in the area," shared Roger Gomez, UTI-Lisle campus president. "With the expansion of our program offerings, we can better meet the broader needs of local employers, allowing selected students hired by Associated to gain valuable experience while completing their education."

"Partnering with Universal Technical Institute for their early employment program is an exciting step forward," said Tim Combs, Associated's president and chief executive officer. "This collaboration allows us to tap into a pool of talented and motivated students, offering them real-world experience and career opportunities."

