CDB Approves USD 5M Grant To Improve Access To Electricity In Rural Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Development (CDB/the Bank) has approved a USD 5 million grant to fund a transformative initiative aimed at improving access to electricity for several rural communities in Haiti, where residents currently rely on candles, kerosene, dry wood, and charcoal for lighting and cooking.

The CDB First Power (Rural Electrification Mini-Grid) – Haiti Project is a key component of the Haitian Programme of Access to Solar for Rural Communities. It involves the operationalisation of previously constructed energy mini-grids designed to function independently of the main grid. Key activities include expanding the low-voltage distribution network, connecting customers, procuring a competent operator, implementing a viable business model, and integrating a Gender Policy and Action Plan for the Energy Sector in Haiti.

Currently, only 40 percent of Haiti's 10.7 million inhabitants have access to electricity, with just 10 percent of the rural population having reliable energy sources. This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving the government of Haiti's long-term goal of providing reliable, modern, and affordable energy to all its citizens by 2030.

The project builds on the Rural Electrification and Women's Empowerment initiative, jointly executed by the Government of Haiti and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial contributions from the Government of Japan and UNDP. CDB's investment accounts for 43 percent of the total project cost of USD 11.73 million, with the remaining USD 6.73 million provided by the Haitian government.

CDB Sustainable Energy Specialist, Charmaine Gill-Evans, emphasised that this effort is in keeping with the Bank's mandate to promote a just energy transition in the Caribbean and represents a significant advancement in addressing the energy needs of Haiti's underserved rural areas.

“This initiative is both critical and timely, given the importance of electricity in improving lives and livelihoods. It is well-positioned to benefit rural populations, support CDB's mission to provide affordable, clean, sustainable, reliable, and renewable energy to our client countries, and contribute to the broader goal of promoting sustainable development and climate resilience in the region,” said Gill-Evans, adding that the effort underscores CDB's commitment to“Partnerships for Resilient Prosperity,” the theme of its 54th annual meeting held in Ottawa, Canada, in June.

Previously, CDB provided grant funding for initiatives in Haiti, which included training on developing Geospatial Information System maps and creating mini-grid specifications for integration into future Requests for Proposals.

The post CDB approves USD 5M grant to improve access to electricity in rural Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .