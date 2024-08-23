France Urges Iran To Work For ME De-Escalation
8/23/2024 3:05:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- France urged Iran on Friday to help reduce escalation in the Middle East region.
During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, outgoing French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne called on Iran to ask its major actor in the region to exercise "utmost self-restraint", French foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Sejourne said he conveyed a message calling for de-escalation to all main actors in the region during his recent tour to the Middle East.
He affirmed France's commitment to being a reliable part of a Political framework for peace and security in the region provided that Iran respects its international commitments. (end)
