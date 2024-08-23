France Urges Iran To Work For ME De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- France urged Iran on Friday to help reduce escalation in the Middle East region.

During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Abbas Araqchi, outgoing French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne called on Iran to ask its major in the region to exercise "utmost self-restraint", French foreign said in a statement.

Sejourne said he conveyed a message calling for de-escalation to all main actors in the region during his recent tour to the Middle East.

He affirmed France's commitment to being a reliable part of a framework for peace and security in the region provided that Iran respects its international commitments. (end)

