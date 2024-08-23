Greencarnewsbreaks - Why Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc. (LFEV) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Life Electric vehicles Holdings (OTC: LFEV) (d/b/a Life EV Group) , together with its subsidiaries, is a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry. Focusing on the launch, Acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs, the company aims to position itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market“In addition to offering ready-to-ride electric vehicles, Life EV Group intends to distribute individual components, including motors, batteries, chargers, controllers and EV parts, to third-party manufacturers in both the U.S. and worldwide,” a recent article reads.“The company's first acquisition was completed in 2023 with a 40% equity stake in LEV Manufacturing Inc., a related company and American manufacturer of e-bikes. LEV Manufacturing's assembly utilizes free-trade zone processes with a U.S. Certificate of Origin, eliminating middle layer costs and resulting in cost-effective production and lower MSRPs. LEV Manufacturing recently completed the acquisition of Serial 1 Cycle Company LLC. Serial 1 is an e-bike maker founded by U.S. motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson in 2018 and spun off as an independent brand in 2020. The acquisition positions Serial 1 for even greater success and long-term growth.”
About Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc.
Life Electric Vehicles Holdings (d/b/a Life EV Group), along with its subsidiaries, is a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry. The company's business model focuses on the launch, acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market. For more information, visit the company's website at .
