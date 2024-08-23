Advisor To Palestinian President: King Abdullah Makes Tremendous Efforts To Support Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the advisor to the Palestinian president, praised Jordan's role in advancing the Palestinian cause under the direction of King Abdullah II. He noted that the positions of the Palestinian and Jordanian leadership are identical and reflect the same goals and aspirations of the Palestinian people.His Majesty the King is working very hard to support the Arab and Islamic narrative that is associated with Palestine, particularly in relation to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and holy sites, according to statements made by Al-Habbash to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).He emphasized that Jordan's sincere stance on the Palestinian issue serves as a crucial lever for rights and cited the country's significant role in assuming the role of Hashemite custodian over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. In light of ongoing Israeli violations and practices, this role has protected these sites from attempts at total Israeli control up until this point.