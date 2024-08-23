Nation's Restaurant News Announces 2024 Hot Concepts Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Six brands will receive the coveted award recognizing emerging restaurant chains with growth potential.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nation's Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, announced six winners in its annual Hot Concepts awards.This year's Hot Concepts, powered by The Coca-Cola Company, recognize emerging chains from around the U.S. that have impressive growth momentum and the potential to become household names.“It's a long journey from restaurant startup to national success story, and there are hundreds of brands that are attempting that journey by scaling their menus and systems into new markets,” said Sam Oches, editor in chief of NRN.“With Hot Concepts, our aim is to identify a select number of those brands that we'd bet have the best shot at finding a mainstream audience.”This year's Hot Concept honorees are:.Angry Chickz, a hot chicken fast casual with 26 locations.Mecha Noodle Bar, a full-service Asian concept with 10 locations.Puttshack, a mini golf eatertainment concept with 17 locations.Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, a barbecue joint with 5 locations.Tacombi, a taco fast casual with 22 locations.Toastique, a toast and juice café with 29 locationsThe Hot Concepts awards will be presented at CREATE: The Event for Emerging Restaurateurs this Oct. 10 in Nashville. Executives from each concept will be on hand for a panel discussion with Oches that explores each brand's unique story and how they've navigated challenges along the way.“Congratulations to the 2024 Nation's Restaurant News Hot Concept winners!” said Barb Poremba, Senior Vice President of Industry Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company.“Not only are these brands and their leaders innovative and forward thinking, but they also inspire future restaurateurs to pursue their dream of entrepreneurship. They are truly the spirit of this great industry, and we at The Coca-Cola Company are honored to celebrate them at CREATE in Nashville this year.”Past Hot Concepts winners have included major chains such as Panda Express, Raising Cane's, The Cheesecake Factory, Jamba, and CAVA.“The restaurant industry has an amazing diversity of brands, menus, and leaders that are emerging around the country and finding a national audience,” Oches said.“Our Hot Concepts winners are a perfect example of that diversity, and we're excited to welcome this next generation of restaurant leadership to our CREATE event in October.”CREATE will be hosted at the Omni Nashville hotel this Oct. 9-11. Restaurant leaders can register for CREATE for free by clicking here .

