DSS Transforms Iconic Malls In Dubai Into Bustling Fitness Hubs With Launch Of Indoor Community Runs This Summer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City Mall to host community runs on 25 August and 1 September respectively, offering everyone a new way to embrace an active lifestyle while staying cool indoors

Participants of all ages and abilities can challenge themselves, their friends, or families with the choice of 2.5km, 5km , and 10km courses

Registration is now open , starting at AED 85

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 August 2024: Malls in Dubai are transforming into teeming race tracks this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with the launch of the season's first-ever indoor mall runs. Everyone from families and friends to recreational runners and fitness enthusiasts can join in the morning fun at Mall of the Emirates on 25 August and at Dubai Festival City Mall on 1 September . Starting at 6AM, the not-to-be-missed community events bring an inspiring and memorable opportunity for all ages and abilities to embrace an active lifestyle while staying cool indoors.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of a packed DSS schedule of thousands of things to do citywide, the inclusive community events welcome everyone and anyone regardless of age, ability, or skill levels. Be it beginners on a quest for a fitter future or seasoned athletes looking to beat their personal best, participants can choose from three distinct distances . The 2.5km and 5km courses are great for a sprint alongside friends and family, while the 10km distance offers a more strenuous challenge.

Memorable mornings await all participants, buzzing with electric energy and enthusiasm. Registration and t-shirt collection will kick-off at 6AM, ahead of the race start-time of 7AM. The events will conclude in a dazzling prize-giving ceremony, where every runner will receive a participating medal as they cross the finish line. Special medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in each age category.

Registration is open for both events at my result. Runners are encouraged to secure their spots early as sign-ups are filling fast. Entry is priced at AED 85 for the 2.5km course, AED 95 for 5km, and AED 105 for 10km.

