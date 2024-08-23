Another Win In Favor Of Goals Plastic Surgery In Three-Count Arbitration Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Matter of the Arbitration between My Goals Solutions, Inc. (Goals Plastic Surgery) (Claimant) and Goldie Martin (Respondent), the American Arbitration Association Commercial Arbitration Tribunal has awarded in favor of Goals Plastic Surgery in the amount of $2.33 million dollars, plus fees, costs and interest, which was filed by the New York County Clerk, August 20, 2024.

Goals Plastic Surgery

Originating in March of 2023 when Respondent and Claimant entered into an influencer agreement to provide certain services related to advertising and promotions, including having surgical sessions filmed to be part of a television show for Zeus Networks and later called "Transforming Rollie". All parties agreed that it would only show Claimant and its staff in a positive light, would not disparage, and would not take action to harm the reputation of Claimant or its staff.

Subsequent to a second procedure in July, 2023, Respondent was reported as abusive and made accusations as to the Claimant's personnel, which was in direct violation of lengthy, very detailed, non-disparagement terms contained within the agreement. Respondent left and refused to return for post-operative treatments, refused to appear or do any of the social media posts as promised, refusing to communicate with Claimant in any way.

Beginning in November 2023 several attempts were made on various social media platforms to defame and disparage Claimant, which culminated in March 2024 as the Claimant became aware of Respondent's show "Transforming Rollie" evidenced on the trailer that Respondent was using the platform to harass, defame and disparage Claimant, resulting through credible evidence that at least 100 existing or prospective patients canceled services as a result of Respondent.



The conclusion of law states that Claimant brought, and was awarded on a three-count arbitration demand against the Respondent of Breach of Contract, Tortious Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage and Defamation per se for both compensatory and punitive damages.

Goals Plastic Surgery is the nation's leading brand in aesthetics, founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin, with locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, Goals strives to provide patients with the safest and most effective enhancement procedures synonymous with the Goals brand.

American Arbitration Association, Employment Arbitration Tribunal Case Number: 01-24-003-0886 My Goals Solutions, Inc., Claimant -vs- Goldie Martin, Respondent; and Award of Arbitrator document Filed: New York County Clerk 08/20/2024.

