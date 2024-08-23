عربي


Somvati Amavasya 2024: Know Date, Time, Significance, Ritual And More

8/23/2024 8:25:01 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Somvati Amavasya 2024: In Hinduism, the date of Amavasya is considered to be of special significance. This date is dedicated to the ancestors. When it falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya.



When the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon) falls on a Monday, Hindus celebrate Somvati Amavasya.


Amavasya is important in Hinduism. Amavasya on Mondays is Somvati Amavasya. In September 2024, when is Somvati Amavasya?


According to the Panchang, the Amavasya date of Bhadrapada month will be from 05:22 am on 02 September, Monday to 07:25 am on 03 September, Tuesday.


According to astrologer Pt. Dwivedi, one can do Amavasya puja, bath-donation, etc. on Tuesday, September 3, as the date will stay even at sunrise.


According to Pt. Dwivedi, since the Amavasya date will remain even at sunrise on September 3, one can also perform puja, bath-donation, etc. related to Amavasya on this day.


Amavasya occurs every month, whereas Somvati Amavasya occurs only once or twice a year. Today's washing, generosity, religion, cures, etc. multiply greatly.


Religious writings call Amavasya Tithi's divinity Pitra Devta. To comfort the ancestors, Shradh, Tarpan, etc. are conducted on this day. This calms Pitra Dosh.

