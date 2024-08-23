Western Azerbaijan Community Holds Conference Women's Education In Green World: From Yesterday To Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On August 23, a conference titled "Women's Education in the
Green World: From Yesterday to Today" took place in the Western
Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The event marked the 140th anniversary of the Yerevan Girls
Gymnasium. Among the highlights was the historical overview of the
St. Ripsim Girls' School in Yerevan. Founded on January 2, 1850,
through the efforts of Yelizaveta Vorontsova, the wife of Mikhail
Vorontsov, the Viceroy of the Caucasus, and the decision of the
Saint Nina Charitable Society's board, this school initially began
as a women's educational institution. By July 9, 1884, it had
evolved into a three-class female progymnasium and, on May 30,
1898, became an eight-class women's gymnasium with the addition of
a preparatory class. This school, which also catered to the
daughters of affluent Azerbaijanis, saw 36 Azerbaijani girls
graduate between 1916 and 1918. The "Memory Book" of the Yerevan
Governorate for 1914 notes that Hashim Bey Narimanbeyov taught
Sharia lessons and the Azerbaijani language at this gymnasium.
Bahar Muradova, Chairman of the State Committee on Family,
Women, and Children's Problems, emphasized the critical importance
of women's and children's education in society. She highlighted
that education is a cornerstone of our nation, and the role of
education in fostering a greener world is of unparalleled
significance.
Prof. Mahira Huseynova, Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan State
Pedagogical University, addressed the topic "The Role of
Azerbaijani Intellectual Women in Shaping the National Educational
Environment in Western Azerbaijan." She noted that the
establishment of the Yerevan Girls' Gymnasium 140 years ago was not
just a historical milestone but also a significant moment in the
Azerbaijani women's movement. Huseynova also pointed out that
despite the four deportations endured by Western Azerbaijanis over
the past century, the educational pursuits of our compatriots
remained undeterred.
The conference featured several other notable presentations -
Farrukh Rustamov, professor at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical
University and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Intellectuals of
KAI, spoke on "The Role of the Yerevan Teachers' Seminary in Our
Pedagogical History," Professor Hasan Bayramov, a member of the
Council of Elders of KAI, discussed "The Legacy of the Yerevan
Pedagogical School: Khanlar Pedagogical School," Konul Hasanova,
Dean of Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and Associate
Professor at KAI, presented on "Female Graduates of the Yerevan
Azerbaijani Pedagogical School," Jalal Allahverdiyev, a teacher at
Azerbaijan State University of Economics and a member of the
Supervisory-Inspection Commission of the National Academy of
Sciences, explored "The Contributions of Western Azerbaijani
Enlightened Women to the Development of the Literary and Cultural
Environment of the South Caucasus."
The event also featured discussions on "Education as a National
Issue in Independent Azerbaijan," "Green world: The role of women
in environmental protection," and "An educated woman is an educated
future," fostering a robust exchange of views.
