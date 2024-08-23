All Blacks Lose Ethan De Groot For South Africa Tests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Wellington: Prop Ethan de Groot has been ruled out of New Zealand's Championship matches against South Africa, the All Blacks said Friday, adding to the team's injury woes.

De Groot is sidelined for the two-Test tour by a neck injury, the All Blacks posted on their social platforms.

He will remain in New Zealand for treatment, with Canterbury Crusaders prop George Bowers drafted in as cover.

New Zealand play South Africa in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Stephen Perofeta had already both been ruled out of the South Africa tour with calf injuries.

Captain Scott Barrett will lead the All Blacks after recovering from a finger injury which kept him out of last Saturday's 42-10 home win over Argentina and the previous weekend's shock defeat to the Pumas.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 when the teams met in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last year.