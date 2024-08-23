Titles Of People's Artists Presented To Azerbaijani And Uzbek Cultural Figures
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 22, during the state visit of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, a ceremony took place at the Palace of
International Forums in Tashkent to honour artists from both
nations-Farrukh Zakirov from Uzbekistan and Polad Bulbuloglu from
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry .
By order of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 22, 2024, the
renowned Uzbek pop singer, composer, and actor, Farrukh Zakirov,
was awarded the title of "People's Artist of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
Similarly, on August 6 of the same year, Uzbekistan's President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev bestowed the title of "People's Artist of the
Republic of Uzbekistan" upon the distinguished Azerbaijani composer
and singer Polad Bulbuloglu.
The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil
Karimli and Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov, the Uzbek
Culture Minister, along with prominent artists from both countries
and various attendees.
The Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, read out the Order from the
President of Azerbaijan recognizing Farrukh Zakirov.
Likewise, a representative from the Uzbek Presidential
Administration presented the order for Polad Bulbuloglu's
recognition.
Following the presentations, Polad Bulbuloglu and Farrukh
Zakirov were presented with badges and certificates for awarding
honorary titles.
They expressed gratitude to the leaders of the fraternal
countries for the recognition of their contributions to the
arts.
The ceremony concluded with a group photo to commemorate the
occasion.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108593631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.