Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Maharashtra Bandh To FIR Against School For Not Complying With POCSO Act 10 Updates

Badlapur sexual assault case: An FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra. Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of a school in the Thane district of Maharashtra earlier this month.

1. The special investigation team (SIT) has registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act . The SIT in the case said,“FIR registered against the school authorities for not complying to the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act which mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action. The statements of the two victims and their parents have been recorded.”

2. "According to the SIT, the school authorities failed to notify the police, resulting in charges under Section 21 of the POCSO Act. This section mandates penalties for non-compliance with the requirements of Section 19 of the same Act. The SIT also noted that the statements of both minor victims, along with their parents, have been recorded."

3. On August 22, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the Badlapur sexual assault case involving minor girls at a school.

4. On Thursday, the Bombay HC called the sexual assault incident in Badlapur“absolutely shocking” and said that there cannot be any compromise on the safety and security of girls

5. The incident triggered significant outrage, leading to protests across the western state this week. As per the latest update, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that“the government should withdraw the cases registered against the people protesting in Badlapur, else we will have to take to the streets.”

6. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a "Maharashtra bandh" for August 24. Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, stated that all MVA allies will take part in the bandh. Earlier on Thursday, Thackeray had stated that the purpose of the bandh is to highlight the importance of women's safety and to prompt the government into action.

7. Speaking on tomorrow's Maharashtra Bandh, the former CM said,“Many people have started to feel that girls are not safe in schools. All citizens will take part in tomorrow's bandh, not just Mahavikas Aghadi. The bandh will continue till 2 pm. Bus and train services should also be shut during tomorrow's bandh. You may belong to any religion or caste, but make this bandh successful for the protection of your daughters and sisters.”



8. Regarding school closures on August 24, the government ha not issued any notifications, so schools will remain open as usual. However, institutions that typically close on Saturdays will be shut. Banks will be closed nationwide tomorrow as it is a fourth Saturday.

9. The parents of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case claimed that their son is innocent, claiming that he has been framed. In an interview with a Marathi news channel, the parents denied the allegations against him. The accused, who worked as an attendant, has been remanded to police custody until August 26.

10. In another report, officials informed PTI that a case has been registered against a 21-year-old woman with over five lakhs followers on Instagram for allegedly spreading false rumours about the two girls involved in the case. According to a city police release, misleading messages concerning the health of the victims and their families were circulating widely, prompting the authorities to take action.

