Sridhar Appointed As Assistant Coach For Afghanistan Cricket Team

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Board has announced that Rama Krishna Sridhar, an Indian coach, has been appointed as the new assistant coach of the national team for their upcoming matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed hope that Mr. Sridhar will be effective in these matches.

Mr. Sridhar served as the fielding coach for the Indian national cricket team from August 2014 to November 2021, participating in over 300 international matches.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board emphasized that Sridhar was the assistant coach of the Punjab Kings' spin bowling team in the Indian Premier League from 2014 to 2017.

Additionally, Sridhar served as the assistant fielding and spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy of India from 2008 to 2014.

He began his coaching career in 2001 at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and continued working with the Indian Under-19 team during the 2019 World Cup and in the Indian Premier League.

Sridhar holds a Level 3 coaching certificate from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and served as a ground coach and assistant coach for India's Under-19 national team from 2011 to 2014.

Notably, the Afghanistan Cricket Board appointed Sridhar as the assistant coach for a test match against New Zealand and three one-day matches with South Africa.

The appointment of Rama Krishna Sridhar as the assistant coach for Afghanistan's national cricket team reflects the board's strategy to strengthen the team's performance by leveraging his extensive experience in international cricket. With his proven track record in coaching at various levels, Sridhar's contribution is expected to enhance the team's competitive edge in the upcoming matches.

