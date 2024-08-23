Asylum Seekers From Gaza And Sudan Face Prejudiced Policies And Bureaucratic Hurdles

Author: Ateqah Khaki

(MENAFN- The Conversation) We've been witness to some horrific things in our news feeds lately - around the world, multiple wars are being waged, with people needing to leave their homes to escape the violence. This of course includes Gaza where more than 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced as Israeli forces continue their onslaught. It also includes Sudan, where civil war has forced more than 10 million people from their homes. In other parts of the world - places like Haiti, Venezuela and Afghanistan - people are being displaced by and economic strife.

The Canadian has responded to some of these global events with programs to accept some of the asylum seekers.

But there has been deep criticism of these programs because of the disparities between them.

On an earlier episode of Don't Call Me Resilient, we highlighted the government's program for Ukrainians . Ukrainian asylum seekers faced fewer requirements than others, and there was no cap on the number of visas. Canada has now issued nearly one million temporary visas to Ukrainians, and so far more than 200,000 people have entered the country. Meanwhile, the Canadian government set aside only 1,000 visas for Palestinians coming from Gaza .

Recent programs designed for Sudan and several South American countries were also granted significantly fewer spots - with onerous requirements for their applications.

Left: Israa Al Saafin, Community Representative at National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) responds to Canada's temporary visa measures for people living in Gaza with Canadian relatives on Parliament Hill in December 2023. Right: Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, May 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

These programs come as there's been an increase in refugee claims to Canada following the closure of Roxham Road and the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Safe Third Country Agreement last year.

According to today's Don't Call Me Resilient podcast guest, Christina Clark-Kazak , professor of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa, refugee policy in Canada has always been politicized , but more so in recent years, evidenced recently in discrepancies between programs for refugees from Gaza and Sudan and those from Ukraine.

One of the first policies the Liberals introduced under then newly-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a 2015 special visa program welcoming 25,000 Syrian refugees, which received praise and made international headlines. Here, Trudeau greets a family of refugees from Syria as they arrive at Pearson International airport in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Credits

Latifa Abdin is our co-producer on this episode. Jennifer Moroz is the consulting producer. Krish Dineshkumar is our sound editor.