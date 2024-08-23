Bodies Of Two People Pulled Out From Under Rubble In Izium District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, the bodies of two dead people were pulled out from under the rubble following a nighttime strike by the Russian army.

The press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, the enemy struck a frontline settlement in the Borova community in the Izium district with a guided aerial bomb. Private residential buildings were destroyed. In addition, a fire broke out in a building on an area of 80 square meters. Rescuers removed the bodies of two dead people from under the rubble of the destroyed house: a man born in 1963 and a woman born in 1965,” the post reads.

As reported, at 03:38 on August 23, Russian troops struck the Bohuslavka village in the Borova community.