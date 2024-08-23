Kreativan Technologies Unveils Employee Training & Development Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh, India – 23 August 2024– Kreativan Technologies is gladly announcing its new in-house training program for better employee skills and professional growth. This step again reaffirms the commitment of the company toward the growth of employees and making them conversant with the latest knowledge and practical skills.



Survivability in today's digital world is directly proportional to the ability for continuous and development with the ever-increasing pace of change. Kreativan Technologies has, therefore, designed a set of training programs catering to all types of employees, from fresh blood to seasoned professionals. Digital marketing, web development, and mobile application development are areas that will be covered by the in-house training program so that there is maximum delivery in the performance of duties by each employee.



Our people are our greatest assets, and Kreativan Technologies strongly believes that investing in the training and development of each of our employees has several benefits for them and for the success of our company. "With our new initiatives in training, we look forward to empowering our team members to gain the required competence and knowledge to grow their careers to sustain our client's success."



Industry experts will handle the training programs, with a good mix of theoretical knowledge imparters and practical applications. Kreativan Technologies is deeply concerned with making a friendly and empowering workplace. Hence, through this in-house training program, the company foresees its more profound mission of building talent and providing opportunities for professional growth to the employees. As professional development forms one of the core concerns for Kreativan Technologies, it strives to recruit and retain superior talent in the fiercely competitive technology market.



Under its commitment to excellence, Kreativan Technologies shall further review the efficacy of such training programs on a timely basis and make necessary alterations based on the feedback and trends in the industry. This step will help in keeping such training relevant and impactful.



Kreativan Technologies thereby sees in-house training as a major step toward developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. In developing its workforce, the company thus adds to the growth of the digital marketing and technology sectors within India.



Contact Information

Kreativan Technologies

Plot 14, Rajiv Gandhi Technological Park, Chandigarh

Phone: +918264470355

Email: ...

Website: kreativantech

