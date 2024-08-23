Sonakshi Sinha Shares Loved Up Glimpse Of Her ‘Heart And Home’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha has shared a sneak-peek from her holiday in New York with her husband Zaheer Khan, whom she referred to as her“heart and home.”

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a handful of romantic pictures featuring her and Zaheer. The first image has her husband holding her. The second image has the two enjoying some wine at a tasting. In the third photograph, Zaheer can be seen giving a soft kiss to his wife.

“Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home - @iamzahero,” she wrote as the caption.

This is not the first time Sonakshi has expressed love to Zaheer. Earlier this week, the actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a dessert which had“I love you more than ice cream” written on it.

The description read:“Everyone needs a cutie like you to laugh with, cuddle upto, and make really bad decisions with. We're like a tiny (but mighty) little gang. If you haven't noticed already, I think you're pretty cool. Honey, honestly, you complete me xo.”

Tagging her husband in the picture, she wrote:“Its true.”

Sonakshi got married to her longtime beau Zaheer in a civil ceremony on June 23. They had their families and close friends around them during their intimate wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda', a horror comedy set in a curse-inflicted village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Next in line for her is the upcoming film titled“Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha. She will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the upcoming film.

The film was shot across London and other locales of the UK.